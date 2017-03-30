Paul Ryan says Trump called him after surprising Fox News plug

More information surrounding President Donald Trump’s surprising Fox News plug continues to unfold.

House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the situation during an interview with CBS This Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell, saying Trump called him after Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro demanded his resignation.

“[Trump] actually was very apologetic about it, in that he said, ‘I had no idea that that’s what she was gonna talk about. I thought she was gonna talk about something else,'” Ryan explained. “So really, that was completely coincidental.”

RELATED: Darth Vader, Voldemort, and 7 Other Pop Culture Comparisons to Donald Trump

Ryan added that the president thought Pirro “was gonna talk about something with respect to Russia that he thought was interesting and favorable. He had no idea she was going to do that.”

Last Saturday, Trump tweeted a message to his millions of followers, urging them to watch Justice With Judge Jeanine later that night. Pirro immediately began the segment by declaring, “Paul Ryan needs to step down as Speaker of the House. The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill, the one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare…”

The suspicious situation led to speculation that Trump knew about Pirro’s talking points beforehand and was not-so-subtly hinting that Ryan should step down after the GOP’s American Health Care Act failed to pass. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox News claimed not to have tipped off the president, while White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told network anchor Chris Wallace that Trump’s tweet was merely a “coincidence.”

“I knew this is going be the last job I took in politics,” Ryan told O’Donnell.

“I’m totally comfortable with that because it’s an opportunity to make a being difference, get things done,” he added. “And this is one of those jobs where you take a bunch of slings and arrows, and you just know that when you take this job you take it with a grain of salt. It really doesn’t get to me anymore.”

Watch Ryan’s interview with O’Donnell in the clip above.