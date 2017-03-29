Patrick Stewart's drag look is being compared to Kellyanne Conway

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression may have crushed when it first debuted on Saturday Night Live, but little did viewers know that one of the best parodies of a Trump administration official had already happened — almost a full year ago.

Back in April 2016, Patrick Stewart appeared in drag at a screening for his now-canceled Starz series Blunt Talk. Dressed in a blond wig and pink satin ensemble, Stewart drew comparisons to Cate Blanchett and Helen Mirren at the time. But the photos are getting new attention as people have noticed his greatest resemblance is to President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Once photos of Stewart’s drag look were placed side-by-side with Conway, the comparison seemed to be unavoidable. Even Stewart himself got in on it, tweeting one such photo split from a BuzzFeed article with the caption “TWINSIES.”

Your move, SNL.