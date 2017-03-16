Power Rangers star Ricardo Medina Jr. pleads guilty to killing roommate with a sword

This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Actor Ricardo Medina Jr., best known for his work on the Power Rangers TV series, pleaded guilty on Thursday to stabbing his roommate to death with a sword, PEOPLE confirms.

Medina, who lives in Green Valley, California, entered the plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted in court to using a sword in the killing, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Medina, 38, had faced a murder charge in the death of roommate Josh Sutter before he pleaded to the lesser count.

He previously denied the murder accusation, and his attorney has said it was self-defense. Medina told reporters in 2015, “I want to say I am very, very, very sorry for what occurred.… My heart goes out to the Sutter family.”

Deputy District Attorney Tannaz Mokayef, with the DA’s Major Crimes Division, said Medina’s sentencing is scheduled on March 30.

He faces six years in state prison. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the guilty plea.

Authorities say that on Jan. 31, 2015, Medina and Sutter got into an argument which turned physical, and Medina fatally stabbed the 36-year-old with a sword.

The actor called the police afterward and first responders took Sutter to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sutter’s autopsy showed he suffered 10 wounds, according to KABC, though Medina’s attorney reportedly disputed that and said Sutter was only stabbed once. Dog bites were instead mistaken for some of the wounds, the attorney claimed.

Medina was later arrested twice for the killing. After his initial arrest the same day as Sutter’s death, he was released when prosecutors determined they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him. They asked law enforcement to continue investigating. Less than a year later, Medina was re-arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared in multiple iterations of the Power Rangers franchise, including Power Rangers Wild Force (2002) and Power Rangers Samurai (2011-12), and has also guest-starred on CSI: Miami and ER.