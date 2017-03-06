Susan Sarandon on Donald Trump: 'I think he's a horrible person'

Like her Feud: Bette and Joan counterpart Bette Davis, Susan Sarandon isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and the actress got political (again) in a new interview with New York magazine.

“I’m certainly not in any way defending Trump, let me go on the record to say that because people seem to want to say that I am,” she said. “I think he’s a horrible person, and he’s really dangerous. But the good news about Trump is that he has exposed all the cracks that are in our system, and now the light can get in.”

This is not the first time Sarandon has spoken about the possible silver lining in Trump’s presidency. She made similar comments on CNN in November. Last month, on All in with Chris Hayes, Sarandon said Trump’s electoral victory has led to a a “populace that is awake.”

The one-time Bernie Sanders supporter also responded to the criticism she faced in choosing to support Sanders, and eventually Jill Stein, in the presidential election.

“I think those people are just at a loss of really examining what happened,” she told New York. “And it’s easy to blame me. But I mean, seriously, there’s me and Viggo Mortensen against all the people that supported Hillary. That would mean that we outweighed Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, I mean every single person. Does that make sense to you? You know what I’m saying? I don’t think it’s rational, it’s not based in anything rational. It’s just a way to not deal with reality.”

Sarandon continued with a call for unity, and compared the current divisiveness in American politics to being “in third grade and playing a blame game.”

“We play into Trump’s hands by wallowing in this blaming thing instead of actually unifying and doing something about it,” she explained. “I just saw, today, that he signed something that would put transgender kids at risk in schools. So are we really going to spend the time going after me and not go after the people that we really should?”