Kellyanne Conway compares ‘alternative facts’ gaffe to Oscars mistake

Kellyanne Conway will address her “alternative facts” flub on this weekend’s CBS Sunday Morning.

In a wide-ranging interview with co-host Norah O’Donnell, the White House senior adviser discussed the “alternative facts” controversy she sparked in January when trying to explain the false claims the administration made about the crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. For Conway, the gaffe is comparable to the La La Land–Moonlight mix-up at last Sunday’s Oscars.

“Well, it was alternative information and additional facts,” Conway said in response to O’Donnell’s question about the meaning of “alternative facts,” according to a CBS press release. “And that got conflated. But, you know, respectfully, Norah, I see mistakes on TV every single day and people just brush them off. Everybody thinks it’s just so funny that the wrong — the wrong movie was, you know, heralded as the winner of the Oscars.”

Conway also iterated that her inaccurate reference to the fake Bowling Green Massacre was an honest mistake, CBS said.

In addition to addressing her controversies, Conway opened up about how her new White House job has affected her family. “They’re having the hardest time,” she said about her children. “They’re great kids, but they’re really the worst ages for a mom to be here and away from them, 12, 12, 8, and 7. And 24/7 Secret Service protection is tough for them. It’s tough for them to think about when I’m away from them and why does she have that. And so I don’t — this is all new for us.”

She continued: “This is not something I sought. I’m not a famous person on TV. And, but, they’re struggling because it’s just different to not have a mom there as much as they’re used to even though I’ve always worked. This is an entirely different level.”

Conway’s entire interview with CBS Sunday Morning airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.