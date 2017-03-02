Life is like a hurricane when you’re a fan of DuckTales. The Disney XD series has already been renewed for a second season, ahead of its summer series premiere.

Much like the ’80s cartoon, the revival, which so far had consisted of 21 half-hour episodes and two hour-long specials, will focus on gold coin-diving millionaire Scrooge McDuck, his nephew Donald, and three grandnephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. The family will be joined by Mrs. Beackley and her granddaughter, Webbigail “Webby” Vanderquack, as well as Scrooge’s personal pilot, Launchpad McQuack.

As it was announced late last year, the upcoming animated show has a full cast — who you can hear in action above — with none other than David Tennant (Doctor Who) voicing Scrooge McDuck, and Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan playing the trio of younger ducks. Also lending their voices will be Beck Bennett (SNL) Toks Olagundoye, and Kate Micucci as Launchpad McQuack, Mrs. Beakley, and Webby, respectively.

Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse) serves as executive producer on the series, while Francisco Angones (Wander Over Yonder) is co-producer, and Sean Jimenez (Gravity Falls) is the art director.

“Fans around the world are eager and we’re looking forward to introducing viewers to the all-new DuckTales,” said Senior Vice President of Programming and General Manager of Disney XD Marc Buhaj. “This early season 2 order is a testament to the quality work the creative team, led by Matt and Frank, and the cast are delivering.”

DuckTales premieres this summer on Disney XD.