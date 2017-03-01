Bill Maher likens President Trump to Joan Crawford: 'The problem is personality'

The series premiere of Ryan Murphy’s Feud is less than a week away, but, according to Bill Maher, Americans don’t need a dramatized television series to relive the life and legacy of Joan Crawford.

After President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time Tuesday night — again stressing his intention to repeal and replace Obamacare while pledging to strengthen immigration practices on the U.S.-Mexico border — MSNBC host Chris Matthews hosted a special episode of his long-running talk show Hardball, during which Maher likened the commander-in-chief’s ego to one of yesteryear’s most notoriously difficult Hollywood actresses.

“He has no principles, it’s only, ‘If you’re on my side, if you say nice things about me, I love you. If you criticize me, I’ll do everything I can to destroy you,'” Maher said during a telephone interview with Matthews. “Putin said he was brilliant, so he forever wants to be Putin’s best friend. The white supremacists, you know, I don’t think Donald Trump is a white supremacist, exactly, but the white supremacists said nice things about him. They’re his fans, so he constitutionally can’t really say anything bad about white supremacists.”

The Real Time host continued: “Again, the problem is personality, not policy… it’s a neediness. It’s like having Joan Crawford as president.”

Maher also addressed Trump’s decision honor the widow of Ryan Owens, a U.S. Navy SEAL killed during a January raid in Yemen, during the speech. “I’m not crazy about the response to that,” Maher said, criticizing the president.

Maher also commented on Owens’ widow, Carryn, who cried as Trump mentioned her husband in the speech. “I wish she hadn’t allowed herself to be used as his prop like that,” said Maher. “And I don’t see any great courage here. Where is the courage? Who wouldn’t stand and applaud for a war widow? It’s all very well and good to elect this guy who’s going to be the bull in the china shop until people realize… that the china being broken is your china.”

Watch Maher’s appearance on Hardball, which airs weekdays at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC, above.