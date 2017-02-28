Donald Trump addresses decision to skip White House Correspondents' Dinner

In Donald Trump’s first morning television interview since Inauguration Day, the president explained his surprising decision to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which is traditionally attended by the sitting president and first lady.

“I am not a hypocrite, and I haven’t been treated properly, and that’s okay, that’s fine,” he told Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. Trump then pointed to his appearance at the 2011 dinner, where he was the subject of jokes from both host Seth Meyers and Barack Obama. “I loved that evening, I had the greatest time,” Trump recalled.

“Now, I can’t act like I’m thrilled because they’re telling jokes,” he added. “Everyone was telling jokes. ‘I’m gonna change the name of the White House to Trump House,’ and other things. I thought [Obama] did a good job, and he was very respectful, and it was fun and I enjoyed it, and I left and told the press — they were all shouting, ‘Did you have a good time?’ — I said it was fantastic. The next day I read: ‘Donald Trump felt terrible about the evening.’ I loved the evening, I had a great time.”

This echoed Trump’s previous statements on Obama’s jokes in 2011. But, according to The Washington Post, he said of Meyers, “I didn’t like his routine. His was too nasty, out of order.”

Growing tensions between Trump and the media caused numerous outlets, including The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, to pull their plans for this year’s event on April 29. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

Trump will be the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to skip the WHCD — though Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt at the time and still managed to deliver remarks over the phone.

Watch video of Trump on Fox and Friends above.