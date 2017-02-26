Bill Paxton's Training Day costar pays tribute to the late actor

Amid an outpouring of commemorative tweets from Bill Paxton’s peers, one of the late actor’s final collaborators, Julie Benz, has issued a personal tribute to her Training Day costar, who died Sunday at age 61.

“Rest In Peace my sweet friend,” the actress tweeted Sunday morning. She also shared a photo of herself posing next to Paxton on the set of the show.

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

Benz, 44, plays Holly, a Los Angeles madam who forms a unique bond with Paxton’s character, Detective Frank Roarke, on the CBS police procedural. Adapted from Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 Oscar-winning drama of the same name, Training Day premiered on Feb. 2 and has since aired another three episodes. Justin Cornwell, Katrina Law, Drew Van Acker, and Christina Vidal also star.

In a statement released Sunday, representatives for CBS and Warner Bros. Television (which produces Training Day), said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened this morning by the news of Bill Paxton’s passing. Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television. His colleagues at CBS and Warner Bros. Television will also remember a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy, and warmth, and as a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work. All of us here offer our deepest sympathy to his wife, Louise, and his two children.”

CBS has not made a comment on the future of Training Day, but production on season 1 completed before Paxton’s death.