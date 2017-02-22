It has been 12 (well, 12-and-a half) years since we’ve seen a new episode of Samurai Jack. And it’s been 50 years since we last saw Samurai Jack.

But Jack is indeed back. The fifth — and final — season of the Emmy-winning Adult Swim animated series created by Genndy Tartakovsky finds the samurai still trapped in a dystopian future after Aku, the shape-shifting demon supreme Master of Darkness, destroyed all time portals. The bearded, armored-up Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel.

“It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity,” reads the official logline for the new season. “His past haunts him as well as a cult of assassins dedicated to killing him for Aku’s glory.”

Check out this clip from the season premiere, in which Jack faces down an army of robots with his spiked motorbike of death.

The 10-episode fifth season premieres March 11 at 11p.m. ET/PT.