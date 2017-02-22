Bill Maher takes credit for Milo Yiannopoulos' downfall: 'You’re welcome'

When countless petitions, protests, and critical think pieces couldn’t stop Milo Yiannopoulos’ social and political trolling, Bill Maher claims he stepped in with an unorthodox approach.

The HBO host came under fire last week for booking Yiannopoulos — an established commentator for the so-called “alt-right” and staunch Donald Trump supporter who was banned from Twitter last year after instigating the harassment of Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones — as a guest on the Feb. 17 edition of his long-running Real Time talk show. Maher later defended the move in a response to The Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill’s decision to publicly withdrawal from appearing on the same episode, releasing a statement that said “nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having [Yiannopoulos] exposed” on national television.

Now, in an interview with The New York Times, published Wednesday, Maher celebrates the fulfillment of his prophecy, seemingly taking credit for catalyzing Yiannopoulos’ subsequent implosion, which began earlier this week after the former editor resigned from his Breitbart News post, lost his book deal with Simon & Schuster, and was removed from a list of speakers set to address this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference after comments he made about pedophilia surfaced on the internet.

“He was just getting on my radar. I said, specifically, sunlight is the best disinfectant. Then we had Milo on, despite the fact that many people said, ‘Oh, how dare you give a platform to this man.’ What I think people saw was an emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe, trying to make a buck off of the left’s propensity for outrage,” Maher said of his decision to interview the controversial provocateur on Real Time. “And by the end of the weekend, by dinnertime Monday, he’s dropped as a speaker at CPAC. Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.”

Further addressing his critics, who called for Maher to cancel the engagement, the 61-year-old added: “The president says 10 things a day that are provably wrong. If I threw everyone off my show who says things that are provably wrong, I’d never book a conservative and probably half the liberals.”

The comedian and writer went on to compare Yiannopoulos’ incendiary tactics — including sexist diatribe relating to actresses Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Lena Dunham during his stint on Real Time — to that of a “little impish, bratty kid brother,” further likening liberals to “[Yiannopoulos’] older teenager sisters who are having a sleepover and he puts a spider in their sleeping bag so he can watch them scream.”

Maher was additionally criticized following Friday’s broadcast for not pushing back when Yiannopoulous made false, inflammatory statements about the transgender community, claiming people who are transgender have a “psychiatric disorder.”

When asked if he agreed with Yiannopoulos’ statement, Maher said, “No, I don’t agree with that. But I don’t know that much about the situation. If somebody feels like they’re a woman, fine, then you’re a woman. I’m O.K. with that. If they’ve studied that, and they say it’s not a psychiatric disorder, I’m O.K. with that too. If that’s what scientists decided, that it’s not any psychological disorder, it’s fine with me. I agree.”

