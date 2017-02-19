Golden Girls restaurant opens in New York City

New Yorkers can now travel down the road (and back again) to a new Golden Girls-inspired restaurant.

Inspired by the life and legacy of one of the renowned television show’s late stars, Rue McClanahan, the Rue La Rue Café has opened in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, serving nostalgia, beer, and cheesecake slices inspired by each of the show’s iconic characters.

In addition to McClanahan’s 1987 Emmy Award for best actress, the space also displays memorabilia from the classic show, which ran from 1985-1992 on NBC. A pair of McLanahan’s pumps (worn by Blanche in the series’ pilot episode) are displayed in a glass case, while various character costumes, photos, and kitschy trinkets from the set line the interior.

Co-owned by McClanahan’s son, Mark Bish, and the actress’ longtime friend, Michael J. LaRue, the eatery got its name from a time-tested inside joke. According to The New York Times, LaRue met McClanahan at an animal rights charity event at Studio 54, and they quickly became friends. “She repeatedly asked him, in jest, to marry her so she could be Rue LaRue,” the publication reports.

For more information on Rue La Rue, visit the restaurant’s official Facebook page here.