Lena Dunham comments on Taylor Swift election backlash

Lena Dunham has been vocal about her political beliefs and support for Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election. But she’s sympathetic to those like her friend Taylor Swift, who don’t speak out about politics.

Asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone about the backlash Swift received online for “not speaking up” during last year’s election, Dunham said, “I just think everyone has to do it their way.”

She added, “When I was lesser known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they’re coming to your house. You have to f—ing watch it because people are nuts.”

The Girls star continued, saying she admired Swift’s poise as a public figure. “She’s been in the public eye since she was 15,” she said. “I felt young when my career started and I was 23, 24. When I met her, she was newly 22, and she was a f—ing seasoned pro at this stuff. Watching the way that she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work, – that’s just really impressive to me. That’s how I hope to live my life, which is not as a slave to public opinion but just as somebody who continues to make things… People who understand how to protect themselves but aren’t so beaten down that they can’t be creative – that to me is the greatest.”

Swift has worked extensively with Dunham’s partner, the singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff, on tracks like “Out of the Woods” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and once brought Dunham out on stage during her 1989 tour.

On Election Day, Swift shared a photo of herself at a local polling place and urged fans to “go out and VOTE.” It was the most-liked celebrity Instagram posted on Election Day last year.