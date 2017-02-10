Survivor: Game Changers was less than one minute into filming and Jeff Probst already could not believe his eyes. “I could not have predicted that I would be shocked at a marooning with returning players, doing something we’ve done so many times, which is being on a boat and getting supplies,” he told us later that day on location in Fiji.

Right before he kicked the players off the boat, he told them about a big advantage, but only one tribe appeared to take in the news. “It’s been four hours and I’m still kind of staggered that this game can still produce enough chaos that nobody on their tribe thought about it,” said Probst back at base camp. “They probably just thought, somebody else is doing it. Nobody ever stopped and said, ‘Is anybody going?’ It’s a huge advantage… bizarre.”

Watch the video above to not only learn about what the advantage was, but see what actually happened. Probst also talked about some of the other surprises from the marooning, including the actions of a former winner. “Tony seemed little nervous, which surprised me,” says Probst. “He didn’t have his usual pop-off answer. He gave a very conservative, almost trying to negate the idea of a Game Changer.”

But Probst also notes that other players had different reactions. “I was happy to hear Malcolm, when I said, ‘Does it put some pressure?’ and he said, ‘Uh, yeah! Kind of.’ Because I think that’s the truth. I think they do feel a bit of expectation. You’re being called a Game Changer. And I was really clear in saying, Game Changer doesn’t mean it had to work. It just means you’re willing to change the game, to try. Because Survivor is a game about losing, really. Only one person wins. So most of your moves aren’t going to work. But as Ciera said in her season, you have to be willing to make the move.”

