Stranger Things creators discuss those new chapter titles

Last August, not only did Netflix announce the second season of Stranger Things but it teased the new episodes in a short video that included chapter titles.

Things creators The Duffer Brothers had been writing all summer, plotting out what another batch of episodes would be. “At that point, we knew everything major that was going to happen moving into season 2,” says Ross Duffer.

It was their decision to release the chapter titles for fans and, it turns, out a few Things watchers are right on the money with theories for season 2.

“Some of them are changing,” admits Matt Duffer of the episode titles. “Some of them we didn’t put because these people are smart on the f—ing internet. You’ve seen it with Westworld — they figured it out! I’ve seen videos analyzing the chapter titles and they’re right on a lot.”

For reference, here are the titles as teased in that initial announcement video:

“Madmax”

“The Boy Who Came Back to Life”

“The Pumpkin Patch”

“The Palace”

“The Storm”

“The Pollywog”

“The Secret Cabin”

“The Brain”

“The Lost Brother”

Stranger Things returns on Halloween.