Revisit Alec Baldwin's 1990 SNL hosting debut

On April 21, 1990, Alec Baldwin hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time. Then 32 years old, he was known for roles in Beetlejuice and Working Girl, and he appeared alongside The B-52’s as the musical guest.

“This is the part of the show I was most concerned about,” he told the audience during his opening monologue, as shown in the throwback clip above. “You see, most of my recent work has been in film, and in movies, the moment when the audience first sees you is very important: you’ve gotta make them respond to you right away. But I wasn’t sure how to do that on live TV, so I asked some of the cast for advice, and they said, ‘Don’t worry about telling jokes. This is just like the movies: charm them, win them over, get them on your side.'”

“Now that is something I think I know how to do,” he added as he began flirting with the camera.

Vanessa Bayer joked in a recent promo for this weekend’s episode that his historic 17th hosting turn isn’t “a big deal.” Since that 1990 episode, the actor has become a mainstay on the series, especially since his appointment as official Donald Trump impersonator for SNL.