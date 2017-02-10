Silicon Valley gets season 4 premiere date

Middle out is almost back in.

HBO announced on Friday that it has scheduled the Silicon Valley season 4 premiere on April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Like the previous two seasons, this season will consist of 10 episodes.

The tech comedy’s season 3 finale, which aired last June, ended with Erlich (T.J. Miller) and Big Head (Josh Brenner) outbidding Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) for Pied Piper, which was poised to reinvent itself as a video chat company. The show, which premiered in 2014, also stars Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Martin Starr, and Amanda Crew.

Earlier this week, Julia Louis-Dreyfus unveiled the April 16 premiere date for season 6 of Veep, which will air after Silicon Valley on Sundays at 10:30 p.m.

