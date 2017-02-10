Every other week, executive producer Betsy Beers goes behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder in her podcast, Shondaland Revealed — and each week, EW will have an exclusive first listen of the latest episode.

This week, Beers welcomes How to Get Away With Murder‘s Conrad Ricamora to the podcast for the first time as they chat about the new Oliver that’s emerging this season. They also reminisce about how Ricamora was first cast on the show and became a series regular, answer fan questions, and discuss “Coliver.”

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.