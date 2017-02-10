Watch Mandy Moore's music video for Disney Channel's Tangled: Before Ever After

Mandy Moore is letting her hair down and belting out the big notes in a new song titled “Wind in My Hair” for the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Tangled: Before Ever After.

A newly-released music video gives a hint at what’s to come in the TV movie, which tells the story of what happens after Disney’s feature film Tangled and the infamous hair chop but before Rapunzel’s (Mandy Moore) happy ending with Eugene Fitzherbert (Zachary Levi) in 2012’s short film Tangled Ever After.

In addition to dragging her super long hair across the kingdom, Rapunzel gets to know her parents, her kingdom, and her people in Tangled: Before Ever After. As Moore sings on the new track, the “fun’s only starting.”

Rapunzel also returns to the screen on March 24 in the upcoming Disney Channel series Tangled: The Series, again starring Moore as the long-haired heroine and Zachary Levi as Eugene.

Watch the first look of “Wind in My Hair,” which Billboard first shared on Friday, in the video above. Tangled: Before Ever After airs Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.