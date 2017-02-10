ABC renews Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder

Great news, TGIT fans: ABC has given early renewals to Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder.

The pickup news means Grey’s Anatomy will hit season 14, Scandal will make it to season 7, and How to Get Away With Murder will continue into season 4.

“Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more,” says ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey of the Shonda Rhimes-created trio. “I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them.”

This season, Scandal was delayed until midseason to accommodate Kerry Washington’s pregnancy, meaning TGIT was not part of the fall lineup — new series Notorious aired in Scandal‘s timeslot and didn’t gain much traction. Dungy previously admitted to EW about being nervous over postponing Scandal‘s return. “Scandal is a big hit show for us and nobody likes to go into their first fall season as president of entertainment without one of the biggest guns in their arsenal,” she said. “But, obviously we were thrilled for Kerry and her family and that’s all good news.”

No decisions have been made in terms of Scandal‘s episode count or whether it will be on in the fall or launch again in midseason — Dungey previously said it was too early to tell whether she’d repeat history and have another TGIT-less fall. “I haven’t even had the opportunity yet to read the pilot scripts that are in development, so for me to posit what next fall’s going to look like is a little too early,” she said.

Scandal‘s absence also affected How to Get Away With Murder, which has been strong creatively, but not in the ratings. “I think the lead-in certainly bears some responsibility,” Dungey has said. “Notorious did not perform as strongly as we would have hoped… But if you look at How to Get Away With Murder over the seven-day period, we generally go up in triple-digit percentages, an average of 115 to 117 percent for the show. So that signals that people are still as engaged with it as before. I do think that the lack of TGIT pull-through did affect the number a little bit.”

As for Grey’s Anatomy, Dungey seemed optimistic about the show continuing for many seasons to come, and possibly rivaling ER‘s tenure. “That’d be lovely,” Dungey told EW. “I’ll take even more! Honestly, I think that the show is going to continue as long as Shonda and the gang have a creative passion for telling those stories. At the moment, it feels like we’re full steam ahead.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, on ABC.