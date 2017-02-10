Finding Dory director to helm 2 episodes of Stranger Things 2

To read more on Stranger Things 2, stay tuned to EW.com and pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now – and subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The world of Stranger Things is getting a dose of Pixar next season: EW has learned exclusively that Andrew Stanton, director of hits Finding Dory and Finding Nemo, will tackle two episodes of Stranger Things 2.

Turns out, Stanton was just as big a fan of the series as the rest of the world. Explains executive producer Shawn Levy (Arrival), “Andrew called me out of the blue and said, ‘I love it. I would be honored to be part of it.'” Stanton will tackle episodes 5 and 6 of the new season.

The Things team has also landed Rebecca Thomas (Electrick Children) to direct episode 7. The Duffer Brothers will helm episodes 1,2, and 8, while Levy will do 3 and 4.

Stranger Things 2 returns on Halloween.