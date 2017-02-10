The broad strokes of the Bataclan tragedy are familiar: In November 2015, gunmen murdered 89 people at an Eagles of Death Metal concert in Paris. This doc, directed by Colin Hanks, chronicles the events in harrowing detail, featuring interviews with the band and its crew, audience members, and even U2’s Bono and the Edge, who invited EODM to perform with them weeks after the attack.

But Nos Amis is strongest when it goes deep on EODM’s frontman Jesse Hughes and his relationship with childhood friend and Queens of the Stone Age mastermind Josh Homme, who helped Hughes find refuge in music after an awkward adolescence. As Hughes was reeling from the dissolution of his marriage in the early ’00s, Homme founded EODM with him and watched as his friend underwent a “metamorphosis,” adopted his “Boots Electric” moniker, and became a performer who was part rockstar, part tent-revival preacher.

Hanks uses that backstory to contextualize the musician’s grief. “I don’t look at it like there are fans,” Hughes says in one of the documentary’s most revealing moments. “I’m just a monkey who shakes his dick for you while you dance.” That magnifies why, for Hughes and the audience alike, the attack was a siege on the most sacrosanct of safe spaces. Hanks then chronicles the aftermath of the episode, including Hughes’ controversial statements about gun control and EODM’s return to Paris just three months after the tragedy. Profound and thorough, Nos Amis is a heartfelt account of one of rock’s darkest nights.