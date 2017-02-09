Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

What to Watch

What to Watch Thursday: CNN outlines The History of Comedy

@RayRahman

Posted on

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT
The History of Comedy
CNN, 9 p.m.
The history-minded docuseries includes interviews with stars like Betty White, Samantha Bee, and Larry David. Sounds prettyyy, prettyyy, prettyyy good.

SEASON PREMIERE
Masterchef Jr.
Fox, 8 p.m.
Sixteen young home cooks will make me feel bad about cooking up a bowl of Ramen noodles for dinner yet again.

PUT A BIRD ON IT
Portlandia
IFC, 10 p.m.
Spend this chilly February night with not one but two funny Valentines: Fred and Carrie!

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW