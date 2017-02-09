What to Watch Thursday: CNN outlines The History of Comedy

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

The History of Comedy

CNN, 9 p.m.

The history-minded docuseries includes interviews with stars like Betty White, Samantha Bee, and Larry David. Sounds prettyyy, prettyyy, prettyyy good.

SEASON PREMIERE

Masterchef Jr.

Fox, 8 p.m.

Sixteen young home cooks will make me feel bad about cooking up a bowl of Ramen noodles for dinner yet again.