Vampire Diaries: Ian Somerhalder posts farewell as the last person to leave set

This is the end. Wednesday marked the final day of shooting on The Vampire Diaries, and many members of the cast and crew marked the occasion with photos from the day, including Paul Wesley posting one final shot of the Salvatore brothers with Damon’s Camaro.

But it was Ian Somerhalder who was the last to leave Mystic Falls in the early hours of the morning. Somerhalder posted a shot of himself leaving his dressing room to say goodbye and thank the cast, crew, and the fans for eight years of memories.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.