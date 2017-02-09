Abolitionists prepare a prison break in Underground season 2 trailer

The only thing harder than escaping a slavery plantation is breaking back in, judging by the new trailer for Underground‘s second season.

With Noah (Aldis Hodge) recaptured at the end of Underground‘s first season, his friends in the Macon 7 are now determined to rescue him. Luckily, they’ve got one of the most legendary abolitionists of all time on their side in the form of Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds). Even so, Tubman tells Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) that “this rescue gonna be the toughest thing you ever done.”

Tubman’s got her own target on her back, thanks to slave catcher Patty Cannon (Sadie Stratton) and her “reverse Underground Railroad.” But given the way she holds two different people at gunpoint here, she should probably be just fine.

In the background of all this, the country is preparing for the inevitable Civil War. And Noah, for his part, is getting ready for his rescue.

Season 2 of Underground premieres March 8 on WGN America. Watch the trailer above, and check out some exclusive images from season 2 below.