The White Princess gets premiere date on Starz

Let the White Princess’ reign commence.

Starz announced Thursday that new series The White Princess will premiere on the cable network on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show, which is a sequel to the BBC’s 2013 series The White Queen, is set in 15th century England and, like The White Queen, is also adapted from a Philippa Gregory historical novel. Both are part of the best-selling The Cousins’ War book series.

The White Princess is set just three days after the conclusion of The White Queen and sees a new generation ascend to the throne during turbulent times in England. Jodie Comer (Thirteen) stars as the titular royal in a story of power, love, betrayal, and pretty period costumes.

Watch the trailer and check out the new poster for the series below.