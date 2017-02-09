Here’s some news Penny would definitely have a hard time wrapping his head around! Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) will be working her magic on The Magicians come March 29.

The Academy Award-winning actress will play Harriet, the woman in charge of a website called “Fuzzbeat” that deals in news — as well as Top 10 lists and cat videos.

Former lovebirds Penny and Kady will run into Matlin’s character in their search for an important library book, which, as the exclusive image above shows, neither of them expected to happen. However, as the episode unfolds, the duo quickly learns that Harriet’s website might be hiding more than they originally thought.

Matlin will make her appearance in “The Girl Who Told Time,” the 10th episode of the second season.

The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Syfy.