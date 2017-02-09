Every week, the cast and crew of NBC’s megastore-comedy, Superstore, are taking EW readers behind the scenes of each episode. This week, actor Nico Santos, who plays Mateo, clues us in on what really went down in the thirteenth episode of season 2, “Valentine’s Day.”

Ahhhhh l’amour! Well, it’s that time of year again. Where the scent of roses and chocolate fill the air, love songs constantly playing everywhere you go, and smitten couples walking hand in hand gaze into each other’s eyes. All of these are just reminders of how I’m probably going to be found buried alive 50 years from now, crushed by the weight of my murse collection. I hate Columbus Valentine’s Day.

While I may despise this particular day, I heart this episode so much. What’s not to love? We start off with a charming flash mob proposal and the debut of Amy’s new hair! Which I’m OBSESSED with, hunty! The first time I saw America Ferrera with the new style, I hurt myself from snapping and yaasssing too much.

This one just has so many fun storylines. We have Sandra (played by the always amazing Kaliko Kauahi) still continuing her charade, creating the strangest love triangle known to man. I think Sandra had seen Clueless” one too many times because she totes pulls a Cher and starts sending herself gifts. Only this time it’s not the object of her FAKE affection who gets jealous, it’s Matato. I mean, Mateo. Garrett finds out about this (thanks a lot, Cheyenne!) and of course fans the flames of jealousy in Mateo, turning him all sorts of jeally. Jeally Furtado. Jeally Clarkson. Jeallyanne Conway. Okay, I’ll stop now. Sidenote, if you’ve never seen Clueless you should be arrested.

Amy and Glenn also take a cue from Ms. Silverstone and try to set up two elderly people…only it backfires! Amy trying to defend her actions in front of Myrtle and that hostile crowd is seriously one of my favorites scenes ever. Also, if Arthur seemed familiar to you guys it’s because you might recognize him as Doc from Love Boat, Mr. Bernie Kopell! God, I’m really dating myself right now.

Another fun guest star is Andree Vermeulen as Shannon. We get to see Jonah disappoint Dina with his attempt at being a detective but succeed in getting his flirt on. What’s disturbing to me, though, is that Jonah’s idea of flirting is knocking a lady in the head with a drone, like a modern-day caveman. Way to be a romantic, Jonah.

Oh, I almost forgot…Jeff and Mateo finally make it official! Sealed with a kiss! OMGOMGOMG! I loved this sweet moment between them. It’s nice to see a softer side of Mateo, even if it’s only for a split second lol. So while I may be stuffing my face with candy, questioning my life choices, while listening to Adele by myself on Valentine’s Day, I can at least take comfort in the fact that my TV alter ego has found love. Now pass me that box of chocolates.