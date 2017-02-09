Supernatural: Ruth Connell previews an intimate Dean-Rowena moment and a single man-tear

When it comes to Rowena’s role on Supernatural, the one-time villain has now turned into more of a helping hand. Sure, she usually has her own agenda, but there’s no doubt that from time to time, the Winchesters need a little magic. And in this week’s episode, Dean’s in desperate need of help when he starts to lose his memory.

“I actually think it’s a really strong episode for Jensen [Ackles],” Ruth Connell tells EW. “There’s a lot of humor as well as a little bit of pathos.” And for Rowena, there’s nothing quite like a potential clean slate with a Winchester. “There’s people that you know but if you couldn’t remember their past or didn’t know who they were, you might have a different response to them. There’s fun to be had there. It’s definitely some of the most that I’ve laughed on set and Jensen gets to flex his comedy muscles. But there’s a really touching scene in it as well where he did cry a single tear when he was filming it.”

Connell also mentions a scene between Rowena and Dean in which she found herself “egging for it to become more intimate.” In the end, she says they definitely played around with the moment, so she’ll be very interested to see what fans make of it. But aside from the Dean-Rowena dynamics, this episode will also provide viewers with more answers about Rowena’s history.

“You get to see a bit more of her past, a family that she was involved with,” Connell says. “I love when the writers do that. I have to say when I read it, it really jumped off the page and I was really excited by some of the emotional content, some of the backstory for Rowena. You get to see a bit more why she is the way she is.”

You’ll also get to see her do a bit of stunt work. As Connell puts it, “There’s a lot in this episode. It’s almost like a standalone episode in a way.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.