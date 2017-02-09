The Seven Dorffs: Stephen Dorff on his 7 most memorable roles

Like any versatile actor, Stephen Dorff has played quite the mix of characters over his career, which spans more than 30 years. From playing Britney Spears’ boyfriend to Andy Warhol, Dorff sat down with Entertainment Weekly: The Show to break down his seven favorite roles.

Backbeat, the 1994 Beatles movie in which Dorff played Stu Sutcliffe, took the No. 1 spot, and Dorff joked he nailed the Liverpool accent so well, people thought he was actually English.

Other choice roles include turns in I Shot Andy Warhol, Cecil B. Demented, Blade, Somewhere, and the Britney Spears music video for “Everytime.”

“David Lester Pell… had asked me to do ‘Everytime’ with Britney, and I said, ‘Well, I want to hear the song. I don’t want to be on the back of a motorcycle,'” Dorff recalled. “Then I heard the song and I actually liked it, and I thought, ‘Wow,’ and I think she wrote the song, too, which was kind of cool.”

Rounding out his top 7 is his latest role as a troubled country musician in Wheeler.

“What’s special about this film to me is the way we made it,” Dorff explained. “I went under some prosthetic makeup and we dropped in to Nashville and wanted to see if we could make people believe this guy was real… Ultimately I wanted to improv with them without knowing that there was any kind of a Hollywood piece to this. And then we took what we had and we filled in the blanks and created some few scenes, set a few things up, and ultimately, got a movie out of it.”

