Stephen Colbert calls Trump Nordstrom tweet 'insane'

Stephen Colbert tore into Donald Trump during his Wednesday night monologue on The Late Show for a tweet the president posted about his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line being pulled from Nordstrom stores.

As Colbert explained, Ivanka’s brand was removed because of declining sales. “Evidently, not a lot of women wanted to buy clothes that made them attractive to their fathers,” Colbert joked, referencing the president’s past comments about his daughter’s physical appearance.

In response to the Nordstrom decision, President Trump tweeted, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

“This is crazy! This is insane,” Colbert said on Wednesday. “You can’t use the power of the office of the president to protect a family business, alright? That would be like Jimmy Carter making all of us drink Billy Beer. That would be like George Bush invading a country that had oil. You can’t do it.”

In addition to taking on Trump’s Nordstrom tweet, Colbert also mocked the president’s continued attacks on the judicial system as the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether to reinstate the president’s immigration ban.

“Earlier today, President Trump was on Twitter, again, pressuring the judges to uphold his ban, tweeting: ‘Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!'” Colbert said.

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

“Easy D. Which I think used to be Trump’s rapper name in the ’80s,” the host added, later joking, “These tweets make Trump look like a real d-bag.”