Seth Meyers doesn't buy Trump's excuse for silence on Quebec shooting

Seth Meyers is skeptical of the Trump administration’s explanation for why the president hasn’t tweeted or issued a statement about the recent Quebec mosque shooting that claimed six lives.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that Trump “doesn’t tweet about everything,” but in a preview of tonight’s Late Night episode, Meyers argues “It sure feels like he does!”

To make his point, Meyers presents a list of the many topics Trump has taken the time to tweet about, including Meryl Streep, The Celebrity Apprentice ratings, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship, fast food, Trump’s “many enemies,” Gary Busey’s mechanical dog, and more.

On the bright side, the long list does give Meyers time to pour himself a stiff drink.

From tonight’s #ACloserLook: Kellyanne Conway said Trump didn’t tweet about Quebec because he “doesn’t tweet about everything.” True? pic.twitter.com/H1oJqLwDFd — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) February 10, 2017

