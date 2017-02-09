Lifetime has cast its Menendez brothers.

Younger actor Nico Tortorella and Glee alum Myko Olivier are set to play Lyle and Erik Menendez in the network’s untitled true-crime telefilm about the siblings’ notorious murder case, it was announced Thursday. Benito Martinez (American Crime) has also been cast as family patriarch Jose Menendez.

The trio join Courtney Love, who was previously cast as mother Kitty Menendez.

A media sensation in the early and mid-’90s, Lyle and Erik Menendez were ultimately convicted of murdering their wealthy parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Just 18 and 21 at the time of the murders, the brothers argued that they had suffered a lifetime of abuse from their father and mother. They were first tried together but had separate juries, both of which deadlocked, and then found guilty in a retrial.

Directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the Lifetime movie is scheduled to begin production this month in Vancouver.

NBC is also tackling the Menendez brothers case in the first season of Law & Order: True Crime, a planned anthology series.