Grammys host James Corden rolls out red carpet

The Late Late Show host James Corden is literally rolling out the red carpet for his upcoming hosting gig.

The comedian joined Recording Academy President Neil Portnow, CBS executive Jack Sussman, and Grammys executive producer Ken Elrich Thursday to roll out the iconic carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

CBS shared a video on Twitter of the glamorous unfurling for the 59th Grammy Awards, writing “1…2…3 #Grammys we rolled out the red carpet for music’s biggest night!”

After hosting the Tony Awards last summer, Corden was invited to host the star-studded music affair in November, replacing hip-hop artist L.L. Cool J, who has hosted the awards the past five years.

With the biggest names in music set to be in attendance for the awards show, Corden will act as a familiar face for many, as his highly popular “Carpool Karaoke” segments on his late-night show have pulled in some major music talent, including Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Adele, Elton John, Justin Bieber, and more.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.