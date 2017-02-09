Who will be celebrating a Grammy win for Album of the Year? The Beyhive? The Beliebers? The Drakesters? (Okay, that one is made up.)

On the latest episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, music experts and insiders broke down the heated competition.

Kevin Liles and Angela Yee both fell in formation with Beyoncé, with Lee saying of Lemonade, “The reason why I would want Beyoncé to win is because I feel like her album had a big impact in terms of the timing of it, the way it was released with the movie was just very different from anything else that has ever been done.”

While they may be all in on Beyoncé, EW senior editor Kevin O’ Donnell warns not to discount Justin Bieber or Drake. The other nominees in the category include Adele for 25 and Sturgill Simpson for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.

James Corden is hosting the Grammy Awards on Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Before the show, PEOPLE and EW will present a special red carpet preview.