Fox and director Bryan Singer’s big Marvel drama pilot has found its first mutant.

The untitled project has cast Blair Redford (Switched at Birth, Satisfaction), EW has learned exclusively.

Redford will play Sam, “the strong-headed Native American leader of the underground network.”

The drama will focus on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Singer, who directed four X-Men films, is on board to direct and executive produce the pilot. Officially the show is not being called an X-Men series, but showrunner Matt Nix has previously told reporters that it will indeed take place in the same universe as the films.

“It’s sort of designed to side-step questions like, ‘Where is Wolverine?'” Nix teased. “There is a certain amount of those characters that I can use and I’m using some of those. Other characters I’m inventing but everything is invented with a nod to the existing mythology.”