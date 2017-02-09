CBS is always on the hunt for new high-concept twists for its crime drama lineup.

The latest: solving murders by crowdsourcing.

The network has ordered a drama pilot titled Wisdom of the Crowd. Here’s the pitch: “Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, a tech innovator creates a cutting edge crowdsourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.”

The potential series is based on an Israeli series of the same name and is written by Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife).

In real life, crowdsourcing is sometimes used effectively to solve crimes — such as Seattle police using Twitter to reduce car theft.

But it’s also rather spectacularly flopped and proved that crowds are often not so wise, and act more like a lynch mob — most infamously when a Reddit group tried to figure out who committed the Boston Marathon bombing and falsely pinpointed innocent people who ended up on the front page of the New York Post.