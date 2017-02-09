Christine Baranski is offering to play Betsy DeVos on SNL

The Good Wife‘s Christine Baranski is set to reprise her character on the upcoming spin-off The Good Fight, but first, the Emmy-winner is volunteering her services to Saturday Night Live.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Baranski threw her hat in the ring to play the newly (and controversially) confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” she told Vanity Fair. “I can play people with whom I drastically disagree. The [SNL] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.”

Baranski’s willingness to play President Trump’s latest cabinet member comes on the heels of Melissa McCarthy’s uproarious surprise cameo as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Since McCarthy’s appearance, several actors have shared their eagerness to play other Trump-related characters, including Rosie O’Donnell as Steve Bannon and Billy Baldwin as Eric Trump.

Baldwin’s brother Alec, who has been playing Donald Trump for months, is slated for his record-setting 17th hosting gig on this weekend’s episode of SNL.

Baranski returns as Diane Lockhart when The Good Fight premieres Feb. 19 on CBS before moving to CBS All Access.