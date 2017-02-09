Watch Caitlyn Jenner help Boy George on Celebrity Apprentice finale

Boy George will continue his finals face-off with American Nina Warrior host Matt Iseman on NBC’s Feb. 13 New Celebrity Apprentice season finale, and he is hoping some star power (and star power money) will help him seal the deal.

One of those stars is Caitlyn Jenner, who shows up in big heels and with a big check for George’s charity, Safe Kids Worldwide. But there is another important reason Jenner wanted to attend, and she shares it with the finalist in the exclusive clip below.

Also, please take note of Boy George’s incredible oversized hat, which deserves its own TV spin-off immediately.

The New Celebrity Apprentice finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.