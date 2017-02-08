What to Watch Wednesday: Law & Order: SVU turns 400

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Law & Order: SVU

NBC, 9 p.m.

The show airs its 400th — 400th! — episode, directed by none other than Queen Mariska Hargitay herself.

SERIES DEBUT

Legion

FX, 10 p.m.

Noah Hawley, the man behind that Fargo reboot you love so much, now turns his attention towards a less-famous Marvel mutant, portrayed in this trippy series by Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey). Check out our review here.

