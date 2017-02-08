“I think it’s an experience every parent has had: stepping on a LEGO,” Jimmy Kimmel remarked on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For his guest Will Arnett, it was a parental nightmare times a thousand. As the voice actor behind the Dark Knight in The LEGO Batman Movie, Arnett channeled his inner daredevil by walking barefoot over a river of LEGO bricks — you know, in lieu of smoldering hot coals.

“I feel like I’ve had this nightmare before,” he remarked.

The actor cringed as he slowly made his way over the tiny death traps, but he was greeted with a victory cape from Guillermo. Watch Arnett in the clip below.

The LEGO Batman Movie hits theaters this weekend.