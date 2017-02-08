Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Last Night on Late Night

Will Arnett walks barefoot over river of LEGOs on Jimmy Kimmel Live

@NickARomano

Posted on

ABC

“I think it’s an experience every parent has had: stepping on a LEGO,” Jimmy Kimmel remarked on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For his guest Will Arnett, it was a parental nightmare times a thousand. As the voice actor behind the Dark Knight in The LEGO Batman Movie, Arnett channeled his inner daredevil by walking barefoot over a river of LEGO bricks — you know, in lieu of smoldering hot coals.

“I feel like I’ve had this nightmare before,” he remarked.

The actor cringed as he slowly made his way over the tiny death traps, but he was greeted with a victory cape from Guillermo. Watch Arnett in the clip below.

The LEGO Batman Movie hits theaters this weekend.

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW