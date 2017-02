After eight years, countless ships, and more blood bags than you could count, The Vampire Diaries has come to an end. The show, which films in Atlanta, is officially wrapping, with Wednesday serving as its final day of filming. And you know that that means: Tears… and cake.

Some of the cast and crew have taken to social media to share some of their final moments in Mystic Falls.

#tvdforever A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:58am PST