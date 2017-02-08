Trump speech will push back This Is Us finale

You’ll have to wait an extra week for the season finale of This Is Us, and the reason involves Donald Trump.

The season finale of the NBC dramedy, which was originally scheduled to air on March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, has been moved to March 14 at 9 p.m., the network announced on Wednesday. The move is to accommodate a preemption of the show on Feb. 28, when President Trump is planning to address a joint session of Congress.

The scheduling shift also will bump the series premiere of John Lithgow’s comedy Trial & Error a week later; instead of debuting with one episode on March 7, it will offer up two on March 14, starting at 10 p.m.

In addition, an episode of Chicago Justice will air on March 7 at 10 p.m., following This Is Us. That means that viewers will get three episodes of the new Dick Wolf series in one week: a preview episode on March 1 at 10 p.m. (as part of a Chicago crossover night with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.); its premiere in its regular time slot on March 5 at 9 p.m.; and the aforementioned March 7 episode.

To read a Q&A with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman about last night’s episode, click here.