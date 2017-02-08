The OA is coming back for season 2

The OA is coming back!

At Netflix’s preview presentation in New York City Wednesday, the streaming service announced it has renewed the sci-fi mystery for a second season, titled The OA Part II.

The series debuted on Dec. 16 with little warning from Netflix, but its exploration of near-death experiences coupled with its cliffhanger ending quickly created buzz. With season 2, creators and EPs Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have the opportunity to show if Marling’s Prairie Johnson was actually abducted or if she made up the entire story. However, according to the creators, season 1 provides plenty of clues.

“It feels to me like most of the provocative questions that are raised are eventually answered,” Marling told EW of the season 1 finale in January. “From a writing perspective, there isn’t anything we haven’t solved in our heads. But the question is: How long does the story continue?”

Marling continued: “In terms of the core emotional story, it’s really about an outsider who has a traumatic experience and comes back to the small town she grew up in, and there’s a group of lost boys having their own traumatic experience, and there’s something in her story that moves them; something they need. So whether or not they believe the story is true, the boys are changed by the experience and so is she. So in that sense, everything about the core emotional storyline between the strange woman and group of boys resolves itself in the end.”

No word yet when the series will be returning.