Survivor: Game Changers full cast list and twist revealed

The full cast list for Survivor: Game Changers has finally been officially revealed. Twenty returning players will be doing battle for the title of Sole Survivor and the million-dollar prize that comes with it.

Host Jeff Probst had previously announced eight of the competing players — Sandra Diaz-Twine, Tony Vlachos, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Ciera Easton, Tai Trang, Caleb Reynolds, and Michaela Bradshaw — at the end of the Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X reunion show, but now we have the complete set. Sandra and Tony will not be the only previous winners to appear, as Tocantins champ J.T. Thomas will also be on the island. Meanwhile, Michaela is not the only Millennial who returned to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji just a few short weeks after her first outing to film back-to-back seasons, as Zeke Smith also pulled double duty, bringing his mustache and wonderfully tacky shirt collection with him.

Rounding out the cast are Andrea Boehlke, Malcolm Freberg, and Jeff Varner (all appearing for the third time), as well as two-timers Aubry Bracco, Brad Culpepper, Sierra Dawn-Thomas, Hali Ford, Sarah Lacina, Troyzan Robertson, and Debbie Wanner. (Cirie and Ozzy now join Boston Rob Mariano and Rupert Boneham as the only players to compete on four different seasons.)

Probst told EW on location during filming the thinking behind the Game Changers twist: “The last few years we’ve had so many new players that were good players, and the game has continued to escalate in terms of the level of gameplay that it suddenly became apparent that we actually have a lot of great game players,” says Probst. “And so we’ve had this abundance of players now, and we felt like we had enough where we could go old school with a guy like [Jeff] Varner and Sandra and Cirie, and also go as recently as Millennials vs. Gen X with somebody like Zeke or Michaela. It just felt right. And I love the name. I thought the name was a really good brand. It brings up questions. Some people are going to say, ‘All of these people didn’t make game changing moves.’ No, they didn’t. But they were willing to make a move that might change the game. And if you’ve ever played Survivor, you know the difference.”

Probst also spilled secrets about a big change when it comes to hidden immunity idols this season, one that could throw even veteran players for a loop. “Given that it is Game Changers, we’re going to change the game constantly. So when it comes to idols, there will be no consistency,” says the host. “Usually there’s a theme. You have to find them in a certain way or work a certain amount of effort to get it. Not this time. One might drop in your lap, one might be at Tribal, one might be at the bottom of the well, one might be at a challenge. It depends how often idols get played for how far down the list we’ll get. Because if idols are held until the end, then we won’t see anything and we’ll use them next year. But if things go well and people start playing their idols — which I think will happen — it could be a really fun and crazy adventure to watch them and what they have to do to get them.”

The good news for these contestants is that this particular adventure should not see the extreme weather of Millennials vs. Gen X (which was filmed on the same beaches), since Game Changers was filmed in June and July of 2016, traditionally the driest months of the year.

“Mana” Tribe

Michaela Bradshaw

Age: 25

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 14th

Aubry Bracco

Age: 30

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Runner Up

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Age: 41

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Previously Played On: Season 7: Pearl Islands – Winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Winner

Ciera Eastin

Age: 27

Hometown: Salem, Oregon

Previously Played On: Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 10th

Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Malcolm Freberg

Age: 29

Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 25: Philippines – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 9th & Jury Member

Hali Ford

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 11th & Jury Member

Caleb Reynolds

Age: 28

Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Medically Evacuated

Troyzan Robertson

Age: 54

Hometown: Miami

Previously Played On: Season 24: One World – Finished 8th & Jury Member

Jeff Varner

Age: 50

Hometown: High Point, N.C.

Previously Played On: Season 2: Australia – Finished 10th out of 16 & Non-Jury

Season 31: 2nd Chances – Finished 17th

Tony Vlachos

Age: 42

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty – Winner

“Nuku” Tribe

Andrea Boehlke

Age: 27

Hometown: New York

Previously Played On: Season 22: Redemption Island – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Season 26: Caramoan – Finished 7th & Jury Member

Brad Culpepper

Age: 47

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Previously Played On: Season 27: Blood vs. Water – Finished 15th out of 20

Sierra Dawn-Thomas

Age: 29

Hometown: Roy, Utah

Previously Played On: Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar – Finished 5th & Jury Member

Cirie Fields

Age: 45

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Previously Played On: Season 12: Panama – Finished 4th & Jury member

Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 3rd & Jury member

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 17th

Sarah Lacina

Age: 32

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Previously Played On: Season 28: Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty – Finished 11th & Jury Member

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth

Age: 34

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Previously Played On: Season 13: Cook Islands – Runner-up

Season 16: Micronesia – Finished 9th & Jury Member

Season 23: South Pacific – Finished 4th & Jury Member

Zeke Smith

Age: 28

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X – Finished 9th & Jury Member

James “J.T” Thomas

Age: 31

Hometown: Mobile, AL

Previously Played On: Season 18: Tocantins – Winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains – Finished 10th

Tai Trang

Age: 52

Hometown: San Francisco

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brain vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – 2nd Runner-up

Debbie Wanner

Age: 51

Hometown: Reading, Penn.

Previously Played On: Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty – Finished 9th

Survivor: Game Changers premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.