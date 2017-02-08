Stephen Colbert jokes Elizabeth Warren broke Senate rule: 'Bros before hoes'

Stephen Colbert has been on a roll the last few nights with his takedowns of Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway. On Wednesday night, his next target was the Republican senators who silenced Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

While debating President Trump’s nomination of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions’ as Attorney General, Warren read a letter Coretta Scott King wrote 30 years ago, when Sessions was nominated for a federal judge post, criticizing his record on civil rights matters. The Massachusetts senator was unable to complete her reading Tuesday night, though, when Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell silenced her, saying she had “impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama.”

“It’s all part of the GOP’s February message: Happy Black History Month — now, shut up about the bad stuff,” joked Colbert.

McConnell’s move was justified by invoking Rule 19, which prohibits a senator from calling into question the character of another. Yet, Colbert points out that many male senators were allowed to read from the same letter.

“Of course the men weren’t silenced. That would violate Senate Rule 18: Bros before hoes,” quipped Colbert. “Is that in the constitution?”

Watch the clip below.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.