Alec Baldwin walks the hallowed halls of Saturday Night Live‘s studio 8H in a black-and-white promo for his hosting turn this weekend.

“This was my home. This was my heartbeat. It feels like so many lifetimes ago,” he says as flashes of footage from his other 16 times as host of the sketch comedy show appear on screen. “I thought I had said goodbye, but the pull of fate is undeniable. So I must return, I must find the strength to…”

SNL‘s Vanessa Bayer interrupts to remind Baldwin he’s been a consistent presence on the series, which is especially true since he took up the mantle of Donald Trump impersonator. “It’s not a big deal,” she says.

“Oh, it’s a big deal,” he retorts.

Baldwin follows Kristen Stewart as host on Feb. 11 with musical guest Ed Sheeran. Watch the new promo above.