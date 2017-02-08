Seth Meyers says Trump finally got kids to exercise — by protesting

Late Night host Seth Meyers has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and his controversial cabinet picks, such as newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

But in a preview of Wednesday’s episode, Meyers gives the Trump administration credit for inspiring young people to be more active and get outside — to protest, that is.

Noting that hundreds of New York City high school and college students walked out of class to protest DeVos’ confirmation Tuesday, Meyers asks, “Okay, is protesting just going to be a part our daily lives now?”

He adds, “How do you think Michelle Obama feels that Trump has gotten more kids outside in the past 19 days than she did in two terms? She devoted eight years to getting young people exercising; without even trying, Trump has them walking a hundred city blocks a day.”

Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC. Watch the clip above.