Samantha Bee praises CNN for serving 'public interest for almost half a day'

At the opening of Wednesday’s Full Frontal, Samantha Bee had plenty of unsurprising Donald Trump-related topics to discuss, but she preferred to talk about something that did surprise her: the recent performance of CNN.

Beginning with a graphic that read, “CNN HAD A GOOD DAY,” the host shared her enthusiasm for the network’s last few days of coverage.

“First, after briefly banning Kellyanne Conway for being a flaxen-haired fountain of lies, CNN let her back through the gates, straight into Jake Tapper’s cage, and they haven’t fed him this week,” said Bee, leading into clips of Tapper firing hard at Trump’s claims of CNN being false news. “Damn, Jake. Wow. I didn’t think CNN let you use the f-word on the air.”

Her further delight over CNN coverage included Tuesday night’s debate of Obamacare that featured former presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz, or, as she called them, “the socialist and the Slytherin.”

“This event that we expected to be a pointless train wreck actually ended up being a semi-thoughtful debate on the merits and flaws of America’s healthcare system,” she admitted. “I can honestly say, I’d give my left tit to have either one of you wonderful mansplaining pricks in the White House right now.”

She concluded, “We were watching CNN… and not just in an airport with the sound off. We saw you serve the public interest for almost half a day.”

Watch the video below.

Full Frontal airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.