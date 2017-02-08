Gilbert Blythe better look out, because Anne is finally heading back to the small screen!

The Anne of Green Gables television series will be available for streaming on May 12, Netflix announced during its press event in New York City on Wednesday.

And as the promo above shows, Anne is just the latest Netflix series with a notable redhead, as the beloved character joins Stranger Things‘ Barb, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Kimmy, Orange Is the New Black‘s Red, and Degrassi: Next Class‘ Yael.

Produced in conjunction with the CBC, the show is the latest adaptation of L. M. Montgomery’s popular novel. The series follows the adventures of the young — and as the promo above stresses, redheaded — orphan Anne Shirley after she moves in with elderly brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert and adjusts to life at the Green Gables farm. The role of Anne will be played by Amybeth McNulty, with Geraldine James (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and R.H. Thomson (Avonlea) playing Marilla and Matthew, respectively.

As EW previously reported, the new series will delve into topics not touched on by earlier adaptations — feminism, bullying, prejudice, and identity — while still honoring Montgomery’s book.

Anne will be available for streaming on Netflix May 12.